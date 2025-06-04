Real Madrid legend Luka Modric reportedly gives the 'initial green light' to a move to AC Milan as the details of his salary are revealed.

AC Milan have supposedly received the 'initial green light' from Luka Modric and are edging closer to signing the Real Madrid icon this summer.

The 39-year-old midfield maestro will officially call time on his Blancos career following the Club World Cup, ending an illustrious 13-year stay in the Spanish capital.

Modric may be on the brink of turning 40, but he is not planning to hang up his boots anytime soon and has his sights on representing Croatia at the 2026 World Cup.

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur man demonstrated his evergreen qualities yet again last season, making 56 appearances for Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid and chalking up four goals and nine assists.

Modric has been expected to remain in European football rather than pursue a new adventure in MLS or Saudi Arabia, and he was previously linked with a shock move to Scottish Premiership giants Rangers.

However, as the Gers are now set to appoint Russell Martin as their new head coach rather than Davide Ancelotti, a transfer to Ibrox for Modric is no longer thought to be on the cards.

AC Milan 'almost ready' with Modric 'verbal agreement'

© Imago

Instead, the Croatia international is now expected to head for San Siro, and according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Milan are edging ever closer to completing the signing of Modric on a free transfer.

Romano claims that AC Milan are 'almost ready' with a verbal agreement for the veteran midfielder, who has given his initial green light to a move to Massimiliano Allegri's side.

Modric will sign a one-year deal at Milan with an option to extend until the end of the 2026-27 season, meaning he could still be representing the Italian giants at the age of 41.

The 39-year-old will reportedly earn â‚¬3.5m (£3m) per year at San Siro, although Milan are yet to officially get a deal over the line out of respect for Modric's summer commitments.

The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner has bagged 43 goals and 95 assists in a whopping 591 appearances for Real Madrid, who meet Al-Hilal, Pachuca and Red Bull Salzburg in Group H of the Club World Cup.

Modric to help Milan in a post-Tijjani Reijnders world

© Imago

It is already one in, one out in the AC Milan midfield, as while Modric prepares to sport the Rossoneri colours, Dutchman Tijjani Reijnders will be swapping red and black for sky blue.

Manchester City are believed to have come to a verbal agreement to sign the 26-year-old this summer, although Modric will not be an out-and-out replacement for the Etihad-bound midfielder.

Instead, new Milan boss Allegri is thought to have set his sights on Juventus' Adrien Rabiot as his top pick to fill Reijnders's boots, while Lazio's Matteo Guendouzi is another candidate.

However, signing a player of Modric's calibre will slightly soften the blow of losing Reijnders, and the former Spurs star proved last season that he still has plenty to offer at the top of the European game.