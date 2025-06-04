Sports Mole takes a look at the shirt numbers available to Tijjani Reijnders ahead of his impending transfer to Manchester City.

Manchester City are closing in on the signing of AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, who looks set to become the club's first new addition in the summer transfer window.

It was reported last week that the Citizens have struck an agreement with Milan to sign the 26-year-old Netherlands international for a fee worth up to â‚¬70m (£58.9m), including bonuses.

Those reports have since been backed up by journalist Fabrizio Romano, who claims that a verbal agreement in now in place for Reijnders to move to the Etihad Stadium, with the deal said to be 'almost done'.

Personal terms have already been agreed with Reijnders, who was named Serie A Midfielder of the Year following a superb 2024-25 campaign with Milan, scoring 10 goals and providing five assists in 37 league appearances.

Reijnders is currently away on international duty with the Netherlands and he delivered a fresh update on his club future prior to a training session on Wednesday morning.

Man City are hoping to finalise a deal for Reijnders before they jet off to the United States for the FIFA Club World Cup, which begins for them with a group-stage clash against Wydad AC on June 18, when the midfielder could make his debut for Pep Guardiola's side.

© Imago

Reijnders set to don new shirt number as favoured '14' is already taken

Described by Man City expert Steven McInerney from Esteemed Kompany as a "magically gifted footballer" who could "easily be shaped" into an "Ilkay Gundogan-esque player", Reijnders will be tasked with selecting a new shirt number once his arrival at the Etihad is confirmed.

Reijnders joined Milan from AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2023 and has since worn the No.14 at San Siro, the same number that he has sported in all 22 international appearances for the Netherlands at senior level.

However, this jersey has already been taken at Man City by fellow midfielder Nico Gonzalez, who only joined the club in the January transfer window from Porto.

The Dutchman previously wore the No.24 and No.6 at AZ Alkmaar across a five-year period, but those numbers are also unavailable at City, with defenders Josko Gvardiol and Nathan Ake currently donning 24 and 6 respectively.

There has been some speculation over a potential exit for Reijnders's international teammate Ake from the Etihad this summer, but an imminent departure is not on the cards, so Reijnders will presumably need to look elsewhere for a new number, and he may consider following in the footsteps of one of Man City's club legends.

© Imago

How Reijnders could emulate Man City legends including De Bruyne, Kompany, Silva

Indeed, with legendary playmaker Kevin De Bruyne leaving Man City upon the expiration of his contract later this month, the No.17 - which the Belgian has worn for the last decade - will be up for grabs.

The No.4 - once worn by another legendary Citizen in Vincent Kompany - could also become available this summer, as current occupant Kalvin Phillips is expected to leave the club either on loan or permanently.

With Kyle Walker being another City player set to leave, the No.2 could also be there for the taking, but that will likely be saved for one of the club's defensive transfer targets.

Meanwhile, numbers 21 and 32, that were sported by magical playmaker David Silva and prolific 'pit bull' Carlos Tevez respectively during their times at Man City, are both available to Reijnders.

Numbers 12, 13, 15, 28, 29 and 34 up to 44 are also free for Reijnders to choose from, but No.23 is unavailable and has been retired since the passing of former midfielder Marc-Vivien Foe.