Bayer Leverkusen midfielder and ex-Arsenal man Granit Xhaka could supposedly be part of a swap deal with a Serie A giant in the summer transfer window.

AC Milan are expected to make contact with German giants Bayer Leverkusen to discuss a deal for midfielder Granit Xhaka this week, according to a report.

The Rossoneri are already adding one layer of experience to their engine room this summer, as they are understood to be on the verge of signing Luka Modric on a free transfer.

The Real Madrid legend and former Tottenham Hotspur man will make the switch to San Siro after representing Los Blancos at the Club World Cup, and the 39-year-old's medical has now been scheduled.

New Milan head coach Massimiliano Allegri is keen to strengthen his midfield further, though, and according to Calciomercato, they want to wrap up the signing of Xhaka immediately after getting Modric through the doors.

Milan to 'test waters' with Leverkusen for Xhaka deal

The Switzerland international has taken the Bundesliga by storm since ending a seven-year stint at Arsenal in 2023, having endured a turbulent time in North London under Arsene Wenger, Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta.

Xhaka enjoyed his most productive Arsenal season in his farewell campaign, though, and he was an integral part of Leverkusen's Bundesliga Invincibles squad in his debut year.

The 32-year-old's powers did not wane last season either, and he particularly excelled on the playmaking front with seven assists in 33 German top-flight matches, in addition to two goals.

Xhaka still has three years left to run on his Leverkusen deal, but the report claims that Milan will 'test the waters' by making contact with the 2023-24 Bundesliga champions on either Monday or Tuesday.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach starlet could become the latest high-profile name to depart Leverkusen this summer after head coach Xabi Alonso and right wing-back Jeremie Frimpong, the latter of whom should soon be joined at Liverpool by Florian Wirtz.

From 99 matches in a Leverkusen shirt, Xhaka has scored six goals of his own and provided nine assists, winning three pieces of silverware and finishing as a runner-up in the 2023-24 Europa League.

Xhaka to be part of Milan-Leverkusen swap deal?

Rather than pay Leverkusen a cash sum for the well-versed midfielder, Milan could apparently try to negotiate a swap deal with the German giants involving defender Malick Thiaw.

Leverkusen are supposedly strong admirers of the 23-year-old centre-back, who started 19 Serie A games last season but is about to enter the last two years of his contract.

As a result, there is a strong chance that Xhaka and Thiaw could move in opposite directions as part of the same deal, although Leverkusen would also have to stump up a small fee to sign the latter.

At the other end of the pitch, however, the German giants have reportedly pulled out of the race to sign a Premier League attacker due to the 'immense' cost of the operation.