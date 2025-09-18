Sports Mole previews Saturday's Serie A clash between Udinese and AC Milan, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Seeking three wins on the spin, AC Milan will visit unbeaten Udinese this weekend's gameweek four contest, with the sides set to meet on Saturday evening.

The Rossoneri have recovered from a shock loss on Serie A's opening day to beat both Lecce and Bologna, while their hosts have already humbled one Milan giant this season.

Match preview

Edging out a potential rival for European qualification, Milan only needed one goal to defeat Bologna last week, as evergreen schemer Luka Modric celebrated turning 40 in style.

The Rossoneri earned some revenge for May's Coppa Italia final defeat by striking on the hour mark at San Siro, then holding on for maximum points.

As expected, returning coach Massimiliano Allegri has tightened up Milan's defence, and they have kept three clean sheets in four games so far - including last month's cup win over Bari.

Before they resume their pursuit of a first Coppa for 23 years with next week's home tie against Lecce, Allegri's men must first try to extend their winning run in Serie A.

Having started with a shock loss to Cremonese, they have since benefitted from the calm and class of Modric and Adrien Rabiot in central midfield, suggesting brighter times could lie ahead.

Fighting for a top-four spot is Milan's main target - particularly after failing to qualify for European competition - and they will often have the opportunity to recover while rivals complete UEFA league-phase campaigns.

After an emphatic 4-0 victory in Udine last term, the Lombardy club have won their previous two away games against Udinese while scoring seven goals, so they will hope for more of the same on Saturday.

However, the hosts have very different ideas, being buoyed by a bright start to the new season.

After their 2-1 victory over Inter in August, Udinese could now complete an early double over the two Milanese giants - and recent results suggest they can dream of doing so.

Having first beaten Carrarese in the Coppa Italia, the Friulani have since won twice on the road in Serie A, most recently taking three points off promoted Pisa.

Reaching four games unbeaten, Kosta Runjaic's side struck after 14 minutes, and Iker Bravo's goal ultimately separated the sides at Arena Garibaldi.

However, on home turf in Serie A, Udinese are on a six-match winless streak dating back to March, and an organised Milan side are sure to put them to the test.

Udinese Serie A form: D W W

Udinese form (all competitions): W D W W

AC Milan Serie A form: L W W

AC Milan form (all competitions): W L W W

Team News

Milan striker Santiago Gimenez has yet to score this season, hitting the woodwork three times, so his place could be under serious threat.

Gimenez must compete with Christopher Nkunku, Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao for selection up front, though the latter is still struggling with a calf strain that has ruled him out of Serie A action so far.

Injured against Bologna, goalkeeper Mike Maignan has since missed training and is also a doubt, putting Pietro Terracciano on standby; centre-back Strahinja Pavlovic may miss out with a flexor problem.

Udinese are still missing suspended shot-stopper Maduka Okoye, while Sandi Lovric has been sidelined by a calf injury sustained while representing Slovenia earlier this month.

Vakoun Bayo is the hosts' only other doubt, but fellow striker Keinan Davis is finally injury-free and in form: he was involved in both goals against Inter and should partner either Nicolo Zaniolo or Iker Bravo.

Udinese possible starting lineup:

Sava; Bertola, Kristensen, Solet; Ehizibue, Piotrowski, Karlstrom, Atta, Zemura; Bravo, Davis

AC Milan possible starting lineup:

Terracciano; Tomori, Gabbia, De Winter; Saelemaekers, Modric, Rabiot, Estupinan; Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic; Nkunku

We say: Udinese 0-0 AC Milan

Suspended for an outburst at the end of last week's win, Max Allegri can watch on from the stands as his Milan side keep another clean sheet.

They may, however, fail to take maximum points, as Udinese have proved tough to defeat so far.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email