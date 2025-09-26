Preview: AC Milan vs Napoli - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Serie A clash between AC Milan and Napoli, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Potential title rivals AC Milan and Napoli will meet for Serie A's Sunday night kickoff, as two Italian giants clash at San Siro.

While Milan's rebuild has recently gathered pace, the Scudetto holders still have a perfect league record - so sparks could be set to fly on the touchline.

Match preview

After slipping up on the opening matchday, Milan have since found their feet, winning their last three league games without conceding and matching the club's best such run for five years.

Last weekend, Christian Pulisic's double helped the Rossoneri to a 3-0 victory over Udinese, taking them into Italy's top three.

Then, on Tuesday, they resumed their pursuit of a first Coppa Italia triumph for more than two decades by making light work of 10-man Lecce.

In charge from first whistle to last, Max Allegri's men safely progressed to the last 16 following another 3-0 success - this time at San Siro. It was a good night for Milan's strikers, as Santiago Gimenez finally ended his goal drought, before Pulisic and Christopher Nkunku both found the target.

As expected, returning coach Allegri has already tightened up a leaky back line, and his team have kept five clean sheets in six games so far - including both cup ties.

He had to watch on from the stands in midweek, though, while completing a ban for some incredible antics at the 2024 Coppa final, and it will be a battle of combustible coaches on Sunday.

Allegri has only beaten Antonio Conte twice in nine encounters to date, and this will be the first time they have clashed in almost 12 years.

Previously dominant against the Partenopei on home turf, Milan have lost seven of the clubs' last 12 Serie A meetings at San Siro - including a 2-0 reverse last October - as this week's visitors have experienced almost unprecedented success.

After being crowned champions for the second time in three seasons, Napoli have made a strong start to their title defence, with maximum points taken from four domestic fixtures.

Previously beaten 2-0 by Manchester City in the Champions League - when captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo was recklessly dismissed after just 20 minutes - they typically bounced straight back on Monday.

It was far from plain sailing, but the Campanian club beat promoted Pisa 3-2, with Billy Gilmour's first goal setting the ball rolling at Stadio Maradona.

When Lorenzo Lucca followed suit by getting off the mark late on, Conte raced down the touchline to celebrate with his towering striker, as victory put Napoli two points clear of Juventus at the top of the table.

Having lost just two of 21 Serie A away games under the ex-Inter coach, they may feel no fear upon arriving in Milan - but their hosts seem to be building a similar culture.

AC Milan Serie A form:

L W W W

AC Milan form (all competitions):

W L W W W W

Napoli Serie A form:

W W W W

Napoli form (all competitions):

W W W L W

Team News

Despite scoring his first Milan goal of the campaign on Tuesday, Gimenez must compete with fit-again Nkunku to join top scorer Pulisic up front, while Rafael Leao could be back on the bench.

The latter's calf strain has ruled him out of Serie A action so far, but he can now bolster Allegri's attacking options.

After sitting out the cup win over Lecce, Luka Modric should run the Rossoneri's midfield, setting up an intriguing contest with Kevin De Bruyne.

Having made his return from injury in midweek, captain Mike Maignan will start in goal, but summer signing Ardon Jashari is still sidelined.

Meanwhile, Napoli will be without key defender Alessandro Buongiorno, after the Italy international limped out of Monday's match.

He joins long-term absentee Romelu Lukaku in the treatment room, but the visitors otherwise have all their main men available.

While Lucca will try to take Rasmus Hojlund's place in attack, changes are more likely in midfield, with Frank Anguissa and Stanislav Lobotka both returning.

AC Milan possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Fofana, Modric, Rabiot, Estupinan; Pulisic, Gimenez

Napoli possible starting lineup:

Meret; Di Lorenzo, Beukema, Jesus, Spinazzola; Lobotka; Politano, Anguissa, De Bruyne, McTominay; Hojlund

We say: AC Milan 1-1 Napoli

If this summer's manager market had worked out a little differently, both coaches could have been sitting in the opposite dugout.

Renowned for success-laden spells at Juve, Allegri and Conte are safety-first tacticians at heart, so a low-scoring draw could be on the cards.

