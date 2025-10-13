World Grand Prix champion Luke Littler fails to reach the PDC World Youth Championship final after losing an exhilarating semi-final game with Beau Greaves.

On Sunday night, Littler lifted his seventh PDC major title by thrashing world number one Luke Humphries in the World Grand Prix final.

However, despite averaging 107.4, the 18-year-old lost out to female star Greaves by a 6-5 scoreline in a match that bodes well for the future of the sport.

After Greaves went 2-1 ahead, Littler missed double 12 for a nine-darter yet still managed to open up a 4-2 lead to suggest that the finish may be near.



BEAU BEATS LITTLER! THAT IS ASTONISHING! ? Beau Greaves averages 105 to defeat Luke Littler in an epic last-leg decider and book her place in next month's Winmau World Youth Championship final! Littler loses with an average of 107.4! ? pic.twitter.com/l1fNJ7Wzjl

— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 13, 2025

Instead, Greaves would reel off four of the final five legs to secure arguably the biggest win of her career to date, also coming from 5-4 adrift to reach the final.

Most impressively, she hit an 11-dart leg in the decider, following scores of 177, 140 and 100 with an 84 checkout in two darts, Littler left on 32 after 12 darts.

Littler's decision to play the event had divided opinion due to his status as PDC world champion and the world number two, but Greaves - who has secured a PDC Tour Card for the next two years, showed the depth of the sport at youth level.

Twenty-one-year-old Greaves will now square off against Gian van Veen in next month's final in Minehead after the Dutchman recorded a 6-4 win over Sebastian Bialecki in the other last-four tie.