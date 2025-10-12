Luke Littler adds another PDC major to his collection with a dominant victory over Luke Humphries in the World Grand Prix final.

Luke Littler has won a sixth PDC major title with a dominant 6-1 victory over Luke Humphries in the World Grand Prix final.

The 18-year-old overcame a slow start, almost being brushed in one leg, to take the opening four sets by a 3-2 scoreline.

A 104 checkout in the deciding leg of the third prevented Humphries from having a shot at a 129 finish, that proving to be a key moment in the match.

Humphries averaged 102.54 in taking the fifth set, claiming it with a 154 checkout, but Littler responded with a 103.37 set of his own to move one away.

Although Humphries admirably stayed competitive in the seventh, it felt only a matter of time before Littler would get over the line, even if he did miss one match dart in the fourth leg of that set.

Littler hit a 180 in the decider to put himself in control of the leg and a 60 checkout ensured that he sealed his first-ever Grand Prix crown with a 92.15 average.



LUKE LITTLER WINS THE WORLD GRAND PRIX ? The unstoppable force that is Luke Littler has done it, again... The 18-year-old wins the 2025 @BoyleSports World Grand Prix, beating Luke Humphries 6-1! ? https://t.co/cN6xY3oHDW #WGPDarts | Final pic.twitter.com/8NfKnc1he7

— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 12, 2025

Curiously, Humphries averaged more - 93.61 - than Littler, hit more 180s (10 to eight) and posted a better checkout percentage than the victor.

Is Littler closing on PDC world number one spot?

Littler now sits approximately £70,000 adrift of world number one Humphries in the PDC Order of Merit and he is highly likely to take over that status over the coming weeks.

While Littler has no ranking money to defend, Humphries is defend a considerable chunk of the money that has kept him at the top of the PDC Order of Merit throughout 2025