Luke Littler successfully defends his Grand Slam of Darts title with victory over Luke Humphries, cementing his newly-secured world number one status.

Luke Littler has capped off a memorable day in his young career with a 16-11 victory over Luke Humphries in the Grand Slam of Darts final.

Earlier on Sunday, the 18-year-old defeated Danny Noppert in the last four to ensure that he would become world number one for the first time in his career regardless of the result of the showpiece occasion.

However, Littler was able to defy a strong start from Humphries, the player giving up his status at the top of the PDC Order of Merit, to add an eighth PDC major to his collection.

Humphries went into the first interval with a 3-2 lead, helped by taking out 280 in five darts in the fifth leg, but he blew chances for a 6-2 advantage and found himself level at 4-4 after eight legs.

Littler ton-plus checkouts prove key

While Humphries was able to establish an 8-6 lead, Littler was showing no signs of wilting as he powered in a 167 checkout to make it 8-8 with his opponent left on 74.

In the 20th leg, Littler capitalised on missed darts for 10-10 from Humphries with a 160 checkout that ultimately proved pivotal in the context of the match.



UNBELIEVABLE FROM LITTLER! That is SPECIAL! Humphries misses the bull for a 170 and fails to clean up on his return, only for Littler to pile in a mammoth 160 finish to lead 11-9!

— PDC Darts

From there on in, Humphries would win just two more legs - one of them to extend the match - before Littler checkout 96 to seal victory.

Littler overtakes Humphries in PDC Order of Merit

Ahead of next week's Players Championship Finals, a tournament in which Littler is defending no prize money, he holds a £161,500 advantage over Humphries.

Therefore, the teenager will be hopeful of extending his advantage in Minehead ahead of next month's PDC World Championship.

The two semi-finalists - Noppert and Gerwyn Price - each move up four places to seventh and 10th place in the world rankings respectively, but Rob Cross is the biggest loser in terms of position having dropped from ninth to 16th, a consequence of not being able to defend the money he won for finishing runner-up in 2023.