Former champion Michael Smith is one of eight players to progress through Friday's qualifiers to earn a spot at next month's Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton.

The former world champion and 2022 winner of this tournament has dropped to the brink of losing his spot in the top 32 of the PDC Order of Merit over the past 10 months.

That led to Smith missing out on the World Matchplay and World Grand Prix, but the former world number one impressed in coming through three high-profile ties to return to next month's competition.

Smith beat Rusty-Jake Rodriguez (5-1) and defied match darts against him versus Jose De Sousa to set up a showdown with Poland's Krzysztof Ratajski for a place in Wolverhampton.

Despite being dragged back to 3-3, Smith hit 13 and 15-dart legs to come through by a 5-3 scoreline to headline the list of qualifiers.



Who else has qualified for Grand Slam of Darts?

Danny Noppert defeated Dennie Olde Kalter by a 5-2 scoreline to secure a return to the Grand Slam of Darts, while Wessel Nijman defied a 112.57 average from Ritchie Edhouse to qualify for a second year in a row.

Connor Scutt recorded a 5-3 win over 2024 Grand Prix champion Mike De Decker, with Ricky Evans ousting Mensur Suljovic by a 5-1 scoreline.

Former Lakeside champion Christian Kist was defeated 5-2 by Luke Woodhouse and fellow Dutchman Jermaine Wattimena lost 5-4 to Lukas Wenig.

Karel Sedlacek completes the list of eight qualifiers having overcome Keane Barry by a 5-3 scoreline.