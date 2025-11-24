Luke Littler has been handed a tie against Darius Labanauskas in the first round of the PDC World Championship at Alexandra Palace.
The world number one and defending champion added another PDC major to his collection over the weekend as he won the Players Championship Finals at Minehead.
Littler will start the defence of his title against Lativa's Labanauskas, a quarter-finalist from 2020, in the expanded 128-player event.
Meanwhile, three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen will square off against 52-year-old Japanese debutant Mitsohiko Tatsunami.
Beau Greaves, who lost the PDC World Youth Championship final on Sunday, has been handed a showdown with Daryl Gurney in the first round.
Luke Humphries will meet Ted Evetts, a former world youth champion, while Gerwyn Price goes up against Adam Gawlas.
Michael Smith meets Lisa Ashton, Gary Anderson meets qualifier Adam Hunt and Gian van Veen squares off against Cristo Reyes.
PDC World Championship draw in full
Luke Littler vs. Darius Labanauskas
Mario Vandenbogaerde vs. David Davies
Joe Cullen vs. Bradley Brooks
Mensur Suljovic vs. David Cameron
Damon Heta vs. Steve Lennon
Raymond van Barneveld vs. Stefan Bellmont
Rob Cross vs. Cor Dekker
Ian White vs. Mervyn King
Chris Dobey vs. Xiaochen Zong
Andrew Gilding vs. Cam Crabtree
Luke Woodhouse vs. Boris Krcmar
Martin Lukeman vs. Max Hopp
Gerwyn Price vs. Adam Gawlas
Lukas Wenig vs. Wesley Plaiser
Ryan Joyce vs. Owen Bates
Krzysztof Ratajski vs. Alexis Toylo
Stephen Bunting vs. Sebastian Bialecki
Richard Veenstra vs. Nitin Kumar
Dirk van Duijvenbode vs. Andy Baetens
James Hurrell vs. Stowe Buntz
Martin Schindler vs. Stephan Burton
Keane Barry vs. Tim Pusey
Ryan Searle vs. Chris Landman
Brendan Dolan vs. Tavis Dudeney
Jonny Clayton vs. Adam Lipscombe
Dom Taylor vs. Oskar Lukasiak
Michael Smith vs. Lisa Ashton
Niels Zonneveld vs. Haupai Puha
Ross Smith vs. Andreas Harrysson
Thibault Tricole vs. Motomu Sakai
Dave Chisnall vs. Fallon Sherrock
Ricardo Pietreczko vs. Jose De Sousa
Luke Humphries vs. Ted Evetts
Jeffrey de Graaf vs. Paul Lim
Wessel Nijman vs. Karel Sedlacek
Gabriel Clemens vs. Alex Spellman
Nathan Aspinall vs. Lourence Ilagan
Mickey Mansell vs. Leonard Gates
Mike De Decker vs. David Munyua
Kevin Doets vs. Matthew Dennant
James Wade vs. Ryusei Azemoto
Ricky Evans vs. Man Lok Leung
Cameron Menzies vs. Charlie Manby
Matt Campbell vs. Adam Sevada
Gian van Veen vs. Cristo Reyes
Alan Soutar vs. Teemu Harju
Dimitri van den Bergh vs. Darren Beveridge
Madars Razma vs. Jamai van den Herik
Michael van Gerwen vs. Mitsohiko Tatsunami
William O'Connor vs. Krzysztof Kciuk
Peter Wright vs. Noa-Lynn van Leuven
Kim Huybrechts vs. Arno Merk
Gary Anderson vs. Adam Hunt
Connor Scutt vs. Simon Whitlock
Jermaine Wattimena vs. Dominik Gruellich
Scott Williams vs. Paolo Nebrida
Danny Noppert vs. Jurjen van der Velde
Nick Kenny vs. Justin Hood
Ritchie Edhouse vs. Jonny Tata
Ryan Meikle vs. Jesus Salate
Josh Rock vs. Gemma Hayter
Niko Springer vs. Joe Comito
Daryl Gurney vs. Beau Greaves
Callan Rydz vs. Patrik Kovacs