Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen and Beau Greaves all learn their opponents for the PDC World Championship at Alexandra Palace.

Luke Littler has been handed a tie against Darius Labanauskas in the first round of the PDC World Championship at Alexandra Palace.

The world number one and defending champion added another PDC major to his collection over the weekend as he won the Players Championship Finals at Minehead.

Littler will start the defence of his title against Lativa's Labanauskas, a quarter-finalist from 2020, in the expanded 128-player event.

Meanwhile, three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen will square off against 52-year-old Japanese debutant Mitsohiko Tatsunami.

Beau Greaves, who lost the PDC World Youth Championship final on Sunday, has been handed a showdown with Daryl Gurney in the first round.

Luke Humphries will meet Ted Evetts, a former world youth champion, while Gerwyn Price goes up against Adam Gawlas.

Michael Smith meets Lisa Ashton, Gary Anderson meets qualifier Adam Hunt and Gian van Veen squares off against Cristo Reyes.

PDC World Championship draw in full

Luke Littler vs. Darius Labanauskas

Mario Vandenbogaerde vs. David Davies

Joe Cullen vs. Bradley Brooks

Mensur Suljovic vs. David Cameron

Damon Heta vs. Steve Lennon

Raymond van Barneveld vs. Stefan Bellmont

Rob Cross vs. Cor Dekker

Ian White vs. Mervyn King

Chris Dobey vs. Xiaochen Zong

Andrew Gilding vs. Cam Crabtree

Luke Woodhouse vs. Boris Krcmar

Martin Lukeman vs. Max Hopp

Gerwyn Price vs. Adam Gawlas

Lukas Wenig vs. Wesley Plaiser

Ryan Joyce vs. Owen Bates

Krzysztof Ratajski vs. Alexis Toylo

Stephen Bunting vs. Sebastian Bialecki

Richard Veenstra vs. Nitin Kumar

Dirk van Duijvenbode vs. Andy Baetens

James Hurrell vs. Stowe Buntz

Martin Schindler vs. Stephan Burton

Keane Barry vs. Tim Pusey

Ryan Searle vs. Chris Landman

Brendan Dolan vs. Tavis Dudeney

Jonny Clayton vs. Adam Lipscombe

Dom Taylor vs. Oskar Lukasiak

Michael Smith vs. Lisa Ashton

Niels Zonneveld vs. Haupai Puha

Ross Smith vs. Andreas Harrysson

Thibault Tricole vs. Motomu Sakai

Dave Chisnall vs. Fallon Sherrock

Ricardo Pietreczko vs. Jose De Sousa

Luke Humphries vs. Ted Evetts

Jeffrey de Graaf vs. Paul Lim

Wessel Nijman vs. Karel Sedlacek

Gabriel Clemens vs. Alex Spellman

Nathan Aspinall vs. Lourence Ilagan

Mickey Mansell vs. Leonard Gates

Mike De Decker vs. David Munyua

Kevin Doets vs. Matthew Dennant

James Wade vs. Ryusei Azemoto

Ricky Evans vs. Man Lok Leung

Cameron Menzies vs. Charlie Manby

Matt Campbell vs. Adam Sevada

Gian van Veen vs. Cristo Reyes

Alan Soutar vs. Teemu Harju

Dimitri van den Bergh vs. Darren Beveridge

Madars Razma vs. Jamai van den Herik

Michael van Gerwen vs. Mitsohiko Tatsunami

William O'Connor vs. Krzysztof Kciuk

Peter Wright vs. Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Kim Huybrechts vs. Arno Merk

Gary Anderson vs. Adam Hunt

Connor Scutt vs. Simon Whitlock

Jermaine Wattimena vs. Dominik Gruellich

Scott Williams vs. Paolo Nebrida

Danny Noppert vs. Jurjen van der Velde

Nick Kenny vs. Justin Hood

Ritchie Edhouse vs. Jonny Tata

Ryan Meikle vs. Jesus Salate

Josh Rock vs. Gemma Hayter

Niko Springer vs. Joe Comito

Daryl Gurney vs. Beau Greaves

Callan Rydz vs. Patrik Kovacs