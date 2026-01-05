Premier League lineup announced by PDC as major name given surprise wildcard

By Darren Plant | 05 Jan 2026 16:01

The PDC has announced its four wildcards for the 2026 Premier League, including handing a place to Stephen Bunting.

As the top four in the PDC Order of Merit, world champion Luke Littler and each of Luke Humphries, Gian van Veen and Michael van Gerwen automatically qualified for the 17-week tournament.

Bunting had entered the recent World Championship in the top four, but he was eliminated at the last-32 stage at Alexandra Palace.

That meant that the Liverpudlian had reached just one televised semi-final in the two years since he won the Masters in January 2024.

However, despite also finishing in bottom spot in 2025, the 40-year-old has retained his spot in the event.

© Imago

World number five Jonny Clayton - a former Premier League champion - returns to the event, as does Welsh compatriot Gerwyn Price.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland's Josh Rock will be making his debut in the event.

Who is unlucky to miss out on 2026 Premier League?

The obvious name is Dutchman Danny Noppert, who reached the semi-finals of the Masters, Grand Prix, European Championship and Grand Slam of Darts during 2025.

A second-round exit to eventual World Championship quarter-finalist Justin Hood ultimately counted against the world number 10.

Scotland's Gary Anderson had already publicly revealed that he did not want to be considered for a Premier League return, despite reaching the last four at the World Championship.