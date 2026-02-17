Luke Humphries wins Players Championship 4 in warning shot ahead of Premier League Week Three

By Darren Plant | 17 Feb 2026 19:05

Luke Humphries has produced one of his best all-round PDC floor tournament performances to win Players Championship 4.

The world number two hit six successive 100-plus averages on his way to victory, including a 104.62 against Wessel Nijman in the final.

From the last 64 onwards, Humphries' worst average was 100.85, with his 108.53 in a 6-2 triumph over Niels Zonneveld the highlight.

After also seeing off Premier League duo Stephen Bunting and Gerwyn Price in the last 16 and last four respectively, Humphries met the in-form Nijman in the showpiece.

Nijman, who had won three of the last eight such competitions on the PDC Tour, eased into a 2-0 lead after a slow start from the former world champion.

Humphries also found himself 5-3 down and seemingly on the brink of defeat, only to fire back by winning five of the last six legs for his first floor tournament win since the back end of 2024.

Each of the five legs in question were won in between 12 and 14 darts as he delivered a statement display ahead of Premier League Week Three in Glasgow.

How does PDC Order of Merit look?

While Humphries has strengthened his hold of the world-number-two spot, Nijman is now up to 24th as he continues to creep up the rankings.

In terms of Players Championship prize money in 2026, Nijman has won at least £7,500 more than any other player.

Aside from the European Championship and the Grand Slam of Darts, he is already guaranteed a spot at every major in 2026 due to his performances away from the television cameras.