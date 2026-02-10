Wessel Nijman edges out Gerwyn Price for Players Championship 2, Michael van Gerwen whitewashed in quarter-finals

By Darren Plant | 10 Feb 2026 18:10

Wessel Nijman has won Players Championship 2 in Hildesheim with a thrilling 8-7 victory over Gerwyn Price.

Despite still yet to reach the quarter-finals of a PDC major, the 25-year-old went into the latest Pro Tour event as the third seed.

Nijman has enjoyed a staggering run where he has now reached at least the quarter-finals in his last eight events away from the stage.

Tuesday's victory is his third title during that time, the Dutchman getting over the line in an incredible match with Price that only saw one of the 15 legs completed in 16 darts or more.

Price hit 11 and 12-dart legs to move 6-5 in front, but Nijman roared back to seal a last-leg decider with a 94 checkout, ending the contest with an average of 102.78 in comparison to Price's 107.41.

NIJMAN CLINCHES PC2 TITLE!



What an incredible final



Wessel Nijman takes out a 12-dart hold to defy a 107.41 average from Gerwyn Price and defeat The Iceman 8-7, picking up his fourth Players Championship title in remarkable fashion

?️ "You can't be playing this well on the floor and not on the big stages - it's only a matter of time."



Wessel Nijman believes his big-stage breakthrough will soon come after a fantastic 8-7 final success against an excellent Gerwyn Price at Players Championship Two.#PC2 pic.twitter.com/y92mX0duvT — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) February 10, 2026

As a result of his success, Nijman has progressed into 25th place in the PDC Order of Merit, while Price sits in 11th spot after a run to the final which saw him whitewash Michael van Gerwen.

Price impresses ahead of Premier League Week 2

In what was the standout performance of the day, Price averaged an unplayable 117.12 to eliminate his Dutch rival at the quarter-final stage.

Price had lost just 12 legs across his opening six matches before being edged out in the final by Nijman.

Krzysztof Ratajski and Ryan Searle were the losing semi-finalists, while Dave Chisnall enjoyed a much-needed run to the last eight as he battles to remain in the top 32 of the PDC Order of Merit during 2026.