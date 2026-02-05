Luke Littler suffers shock defeat in 2026 Premier League Darts opener

By Darren Plant | 05 Feb 2026 20:20

Luke Littler has started his 2026 Premier League Darts campaign with a surprise defeat to Gian van Veen.

Although the pair recently met in the World Championship final, the 18-year-old prevailed 7-1 in that showpiece event and won the World Masters last weekend.

However, the teenager was well below par against Van Veen who overcame missed chances of his own to record a 6-4 victory.

Van Veen needed to average just 95.55 and hit three 180s on his way to a statement win in what was his first-ever appearance on the Premier League stage.

Checkouts of 67 and 74 helped put the Dutchman into a 3-2 lead, but there were signs of nerves when he blew three darts at a double to move 4-2 ahead.

Despite Littler taking advantage to take a 4-3 advantage, his 23-year-old impressively punched back to reel off the next three legs.

Who will Van Veen play in semi-finals?

Jonny Clayton will be Van Veen's opponent in the last four in Newcastle after the Welshman averaged 109.81 in thrashing debutant Jock Rock by a 6-2 scoreline.