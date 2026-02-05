Luke Littler suffers shock defeat in 2026 Premier League Darts opener

Littler suffers shock defeat in opening match of 2026 Premier League
Luke Littler has started his 2026 Premier League Darts campaign with a surprise defeat to Gian van Veen.

Although the pair recently met in the World Championship final, the 18-year-old prevailed 7-1 in that showpiece event and won the World Masters last weekend.

However, the teenager was well below par against Van Veen who overcame missed chances of his own to record a 6-4 victory.

Van Veen needed to average just 95.55 and hit three 180s on his way to a statement win in what was his first-ever appearance on the Premier League stage.

Checkouts of 67 and 74 helped put the Dutchman into a 3-2 lead, but there were signs of nerves when he blew three darts at a double to move 4-2 ahead.

 

Despite Littler taking advantage to take a 4-3 advantage, his 23-year-old impressively punched back to reel off the next three legs.

Who will Van Veen play in semi-finals?

Jonny Clayton will be Van Veen's opponent in the last four in Newcastle after the Welshman averaged 109.81 in thrashing debutant Jock Rock by a 6-2 scoreline.

