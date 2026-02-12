Luke Littler falls short on Premier League Week 2 as Gerwyn Price wins in Antwerp

By Darren Plant | 12 Feb 2026 22:08 , Last updated: 12 Feb 2026 22:20

Gerwyn Price has won Week 2 of the 2026 Premier League with a 6-3 victory over Michael van Gerwen in the final.

On the back of impressing in the Players Championship earlier this week, Price was heavily fancied to prevail in Antwerp on Thursday night.

Although Gian van Veen squandered a lead against him in the quarter-finals, the Welshman survived to come through two last-leg deciders to set up a showdown with Van Gerwen.

The Dutchman had been looking to win the weekly competition for a second week in a row, but that was unlikely as soon as he went 2-0 down.

Despite getting back on level terms with 167 and 160 finishes, Van Gerwen witnessed Price find a different gear to claim four of the final five legs.

PRICE WINS NIGHT TWO! ?



Gerwyn Price delivers Michael van Gerwen his first defeat of his BetMGM Premier League campaign, as the Iceman beats the Dutchman 6-3 to win Night Two in Antwerp!



? https://t.co/LnNAPX0oQz #PLDarts pic.twitter.com/sbwwN64Dtr — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) February 12, 2026

While he missed nine darts at a double, Price still averaged 104.44 to ensure that he ended the night in joint-second in the standings alongside compatriot Jonny Clayton.

Van Gerwen sits three points clear at the top, helped by overcoming Luke Littler in the semi-finals.

Littler continues slow Premier League start

The two-time world champion was fortunate to overcome Luke Humphries in the first match of the night, eventually prevailing by a 6-5 scoreline.

BACK-TO-BACK FINALS FOR VAN GERWEN ?



Michael van Gerwen sees off Luke Littler 6-4 to reach the final in Antwerp...



He's having a brilliant start to his 2026 campaign ?



? https://t.co/LnNAPX0oQz #PLDarts pic.twitter.com/zgR7suRGer — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) February 12, 2026

Humphries had raced into 2-0 and 4-1 leads. However, he missed a total of 17 darts across 11 legs, including three to win the match.

Littler was below-par against Van Gerwen, however, as he averaged 95.18 and hit just one maximum in a 6-4 defeat.