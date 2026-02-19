Jonny Clayton thrashes Luke Littler on way to winning Premier League Week Three in Glasgow

By Darren Plant | 19 Feb 2026 23:02

Jonny Clayton has won Premier League Three Week in Glasgow with a ruthless display of darts.

The Welshman thrashed Luke Littler in the semi-finals on an evening where he dropped just six legs across his three matches.

Clayton now sits at the top of the Premier League table, helped by also ending a 10-match losing streak versus compatriot Gerwyn Price in the quarter-finals.

After winning that game by a 6-3 scoreline, the 51-year-old went up against a well-rested Littler, who received a bye into the last four due to Michael van Gerwen's withdrawal because to illness.

Despite the opening two legs being shared, Clayton would win the next five, dispatching the two-time world champion with four 180s and a 101.33 average.

Gian van Veen was Clayton's opponent in the final, the 2026 World Championship runner-up having beaten Stephen Bunting and Luke Humphries by 6-3 and 6-5 scorelines respectively.

156 to win it? Go on then ?



Jonny Clayton's night-winning 156 checkout against Gian van Veen has to be our Fosters' Good Call on Night Three of the Premier League ?‍? pic.twitter.com/GztTqsRAYz — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) February 19, 2026

However, Van Veen never recovered from a slow start, fighting back to a 3-2 deficit before seeing Clayton take out 82 and 156 checkouts for victory.

How does the Premier League Darts table look?

Clayton holds a one-point advantage over Van Gerwen at the top of the table, with Van Veen and Price making up the top four.

Meanwhile, Littler and Humphries - despite being the standout top two players in the world - have won just three matches between them across three weeks. They sit sixth and fifth respectively, albeit just one point adrift of the playoff spots.

Jonny Clayton moves top of the BetMGM Premier League table following his Night Three heroics in Glasgow! ??????? pic.twitter.com/J2HeG1aI4H — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) February 19, 2026

Bunting and Josh Rock remain joint-bottom as they continue to wait for their first win in this year's tournament.