Ross Smith surges to Players Championship 5 triumph as Premier League stars struggle

By Darren Plant | 24 Feb 2026 19:12

Ross Smith has won Players Championship 5 with a 8-2 victory over Chris Dobey in the final in Leicester.

Despite entering Tuesday's event as the second seed, Smith had failed to make the quarter-finals of the last nine floor tournaments.

However, the world number 15 served a reminder as to why he is a major champion by dropping just 18 legs across his seven matches, five of which were against seeded players.

Smith also beat World Championship quarter-finalist Justin Hood in the first round, while Michael Smith and Dave Chisnall were among the players that he defeated en route to the final.

Dobey had been looking for a third Players Championship success in seven events as he bids to return to the world's top 10.

Kevin Doets, Danny Noppert and Joe Cullen were overcome on his way to the showpiece, only for him to fall short against Smith.

SMITH WINS PC5! ?



Ross Smith wins #PC5 in Leicester, as Smudger beats Chris Dobey 8-2, averaging over 104 on his way to his first Players Championship title since October 2025!



? https://t.co/YyBPPwoMK8#PC5 pic.twitter.com/GO59DTHhRw — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) February 24, 2026

Helped by 11 and 12-dart legs, the 37-year-old cantered into a 5-0 lead before Dobey got himself on the board.

Nevertheless, Smith concluded the final with 14, 15 and 14-dart legs to finish with an average of 104.24.

Smith and Dobey have strengthened their grip of 15th and 13th place in the PDC Order of Merit.

Premier League stars fail to win a match

Jonny Clayton, Gerwyn Price and Josh Rock were the only three Premier League participants to take part on Tuesday.

Nevertheless, they all suffered defeat. Clayton lost 6-5 to Connor Scutt, while Price went down 6-2 to Adam Lipscombe.

Meanwhile, Northern Irishman Rock suffered a 6-5 defeat at the hands of James Hurrell.