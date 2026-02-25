Gerwyn Price wins Players Championship 6 after Beau Greaves makes history

By Darren Plant | 25 Feb 2026 19:21

Gerwyn Price has won Players Championship 6 on Wednesday with an 8-1 victory over Andrew Gilding.

The Welshman - who was top seed for the event - has already reached a final on the floor in 2026, as well as prevailed in one of the opening weeks of the Premier League.

However, this was another reminder of Price's recent strong form as he dropped just 14 legs across his seven matches.

Price averaged 109.48, 108.59 and 104.47 in successive matches against Scott Waites, Kevin Doets and Jonny Clayton to set up a final with Gilding.

In sharp contrast, the 55-year-old posted just one 100-plus average, but the veteran did recorded a 6-5 triumph over Players Championship 5 victor Ross Smith in the quarter-final.

That said, he was no match for Price in the final as the world number 11 surged into a 4-0 lead before cruising over the line.

Ahead of Thursday's Premier League in Belfast, Price moves back into the world's top 10 as a result of the success, while Gilding is into 31st spot as he battles to keep his place in the world's top 32.

Greaves makes PDC history

Earlier in the day, Beau Greaves became the first female player to hit a nine-darter on the PDC Tour.

Greaves achieved the feat in a 6-5 victory over Mensur Suljovic in the last 64, before losing to David Sharp in the next round.

After six Players Championship events, the 22-year-old is ranked 30th in prize money won in floor tournaments for 2026.