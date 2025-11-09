Beau Greaves loses a last-lag decider to a PDC world champion for the second night in a row as Gary Anderson wins a thrilling group match at the Grand Slam of Darts.

Beau Greaves has suffered a 5-4 defeat at the hands of Gary Anderson in her second group-stage fixture at the Grand Slam of Darts.

On Saturday night, the three-time WDF women's champion missed two match darts to beat Michael van Gerwen, upping the stakes ahead of a showdown with two-time world champion Anderson.

The 21-year-old kicked off the match with 11 and 15-dart legs as she looked to stamp her authority on the contest, but Anderson roared back with 14 and 11-dart legs of his own.

At 3-2 down, Greaves hit a timely 72 checkout to keep the pressure on Anderson, only for the legendary Scot to respond with an 80 finish in the seventh leg with Greaves left of 75.



ANDERSON BEATS BEAU! Gary Anderson takes out a clutch 103 checkout to win the deciding-leg 5-4 and take home a crucial two points! If Niko Springer beats Michael van Gerwen, Beau Greaves will be eliminated! ? https://t.co/INctXCEkdB#GSOD | Group G pic.twitter.com/Lz9xCRiJV2

With Anderson left on 116 to win, Greaves checked out 64 - continuing her 100% record on the doubles - but Anderson hit a 103 finish in the decider with Greaves back on 161.

As a result, Greaves must beat Niko Springer by a wide margin on Tuesday and hope that other results go her way to have a chance of progressing through to the last 16.

Greaves has already qualified for the upcoming PDC World Championship and earned a PDC Tour Card for 2026 and 2027.