American skier Lindsey Vonn shares a picture of her swollen and bruised ankle after fracturing the bone while training in New Zealand.

Four-time World Cup-winning skier Lindsey Vonn has taken to social media to reveal the extent of the damage to her ankle after crashing in training last week.

The American, who missed last year's Winter Olympics while recovering from a torn ACL, fractured her left ankle while skiing in New Zealand.

The 30-year-old showed off her swollen and bruised ankle in Instagram:



Vonn, who was the Olympic downhill champion in 2010, won bronze in the Super-G at the World Championships earlier this year.