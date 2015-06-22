Rio 2016 Olympics
Vanessa-Mae happy to have four-year ban overturned

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach chats with former musician Vanessa-Mae, who will compete for Thailand as Alpine skier Vanessa Vanakorn before the IOC Presidents Gala Dinner on February 6, 2014
© Getty Images
Thailand skier Vanessa-Mae hits out at the International Skiing Federation after her four-year ban for fixing was overturned.
Last Updated: Monday, June 22, 2015 at 10:37 UK

Thailand skier Vanessa-Mae has described the International Skiing Federation (FIS) as 'bullies' after the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned her four-year ban.

The 36-year-old was suspended in November when results were allegedly changed to help her qualify for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

However, Cas has ruled that Vanessa-Mae, who is a professional violinist, was not involved in the fixing as there was no evidence to implicate as such.

"I am pleased to have won," BBC Sport quotes Vanessa-Mae as saying. "I was shocked and disturbed by FIS's behaviour and bullying.

"Cas took some time but, in the end, I am content that it saw there was no way to side with FIS in accusing me of any manipulation or corruption. I may not be the bravest skier but I am happy that I had the guts to stand up to FIS, exposing its sham investigation."

The skier is now eligible to qualify for the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach chats with former musician Vanessa-Mae, who will compete for Thailand as Alpine skier Vanessa Vanakorn before the IOC Presidents Gala Dinner on February 6, 2014
