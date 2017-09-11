Rafael Nadal not eyeing Roger Federer record after US Open joy

Rafael Nadal in action during the first round of the US Open on August 29, 2017
World number one Rafael Nadal suggests that Roger Federer is currently too far ahead in terms of career Grand Slam titles to think about overtaking the Swiss.
Rafael Nadal has insisted that he has not thought about overhauling Roger Federer's career Grand Slam title haul despite another triumph at the US Open.

The 31-year-old eased to his 16th Major success on Sunday evening by overcoming Kyle Anderson 6-3 6-3 6-4 at Flushing Meadows in New York.

World number one Nadal is now within three of Federer in that regard, but he is not overly concerned about overtaking his great rival before bringing an end to his highly successful career.

"I really never thought much about that," he told reporters. "I just do my way. He does his way. Let's see when we finish. Of course, if I will win two Grand Slams this year and he will not win, we'll be closer, but he has 19, I have 16. So three is a big difference.

"I'm very happy with all the things that are happening to me, winning this title again. I have this trophy with me. It's so important, winning on hard court again. That's a lot of positive energy for me. Being healthy, you see everything more possible. With injuries, everything seems impossible.

"It's true that I am 31, I am not 25, but I still have the passion and the love for the game. I still want to compete and still feel the nerves every time that I go on court. While those things keep happening, I will be here."

Nadal has now prevailed three times at the US Open following previous victories in 2010 and 2013.

Roger Federer celebrates during the second round of the US Open on August 31, 2017
ATP RankingsPoints
1Spain Rafael Nadal9,465
2Switzerland Roger Federer7,505
3Scotland flag Andy Murray6,790
4Alexander Zverev4,470
5Croatia Marin Cilic4,155
6Serbia Novak Djokovic4,125
7Austria Dominic Thiem4,030
8Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka3,690
9Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov3,575
10Pablo Carreno Busta2,855
11Canada Milos Raonic2,825
12Belgium David Goffin2,695
13Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,525
14Japan Kei Nishikori2,475
15South Africa Kevin Anderson2,470
16United States Sam Querrey2,445
17United States John Isner2,425
18France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,375
19Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,355
20Australia Nick Kyrgios2,245
> Full Version
