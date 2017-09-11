Result: Rafael Nadal eases past Kevin Anderson to win US Open

Rafael Nadal in action during the first round of the US Open on August 29, 2017
© SilverHub
Rafael Nadal registers a straight-sets win over Kevin Anderson to win the US Open for the third time in his career.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 at 11:45 UK

Rafael Nadal has won his 16th Major title after easing to a straight-sets victory over Kevin Anderson to claim the US Open.

The Spaniard - who had previously lifted the title in Flushing Meadows in 2010 and 2013 respectively - ran out a 6-3 6-3 6-4 winner on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Nadal had prevailed from each of his previous meetings with Anderson - who was making his first appearance in a Grand Slam final - and once the left-hander had sealed the first break of serve, there was a feeling of inevitability about the contest in New York.

The top seed ended the match having broken the South African's serve on four occasions, while his opponent failed to create any of his own and only reached deuce on the Nadal serve in one game - the concluding one of the tournament.

Nadal eventually sealed his triumph in two hours and 27 minutes, strengthening his position at the top of the ATP World Rankings, with Roger Federer in second and an injured Andy Murray in third.

Meanwhile, Anderson has returned to the world's top 16 for the first time since an injury layoff, with the 31-year-old now sitting in 15th spot.

Andy Murray hits a backhand during his semi-final match against Marin Cilic at Queen's on June 18, 2016
Read Next:
Murray expects to miss remainder of season
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Tennis
Your Comments



ATP RankingsPoints
1Spain Rafael Nadal9,465
2Switzerland Roger Federer7,505
3Scotland flag Andy Murray6,790
4Alexander Zverev4,470
5Croatia Marin Cilic4,155
6Serbia Novak Djokovic4,125
7Austria Dominic Thiem4,030
8Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka3,690
9Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov3,575
10Pablo Carreno Busta2,855
11Canada Milos Raonic2,825
12Belgium David Goffin2,695
13Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,525
14Japan Kei Nishikori2,475
15South Africa Kevin Anderson2,470
16United States Sam Querrey2,445
17United States John Isner2,425
18France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,375
19Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,355
20Australia Nick Kyrgios2,245
> Full Version
 