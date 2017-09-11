Rafael Nadal registers a straight-sets win over Kevin Anderson to win the US Open for the third time in his career.

Rafael Nadal has won his 16th Major title after easing to a straight-sets victory over Kevin Anderson to claim the US Open.

The Spaniard - who had previously lifted the title in Flushing Meadows in 2010 and 2013 respectively - ran out a 6-3 6-3 6-4 winner on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Nadal had prevailed from each of his previous meetings with Anderson - who was making his first appearance in a Grand Slam final - and once the left-hander had sealed the first break of serve, there was a feeling of inevitability about the contest in New York.

The top seed ended the match having broken the South African's serve on four occasions, while his opponent failed to create any of his own and only reached deuce on the Nadal serve in one game - the concluding one of the tournament.

Nadal eventually sealed his triumph in two hours and 27 minutes, strengthening his position at the top of the ATP World Rankings, with Roger Federer in second and an injured Andy Murray in third.

Meanwhile, Anderson has returned to the world's top 16 for the first time since an injury layoff, with the 31-year-old now sitting in 15th spot.