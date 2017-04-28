Result: Rafael Nadal made to work by Chung Hyeon in Barcelona Open quarter-finals

The mighty Rafael Nadal in action at the Barcelona Open on April 20, 2016
© AFP
Rafael Nadal progresses through to the Barcelona Open semi-finals with a hard-fought win over Chung Hyeon.
Rafael Nadal has earned his place in the Barcelona Open semi-finals with victory over Chung Hyeon.

The nine-time Ronald Garros champion is favourite to win the clay-court event in Spain, but he was made to work for a 7-6 6-2 win against Chung.

It was Chung - a qualifier from South Korea who is ranked at 94th in the world rankings - who struck first as he moved into a 3-1 advantage but Nadal was able to recover to take the opener in a tie-break.

However, it was one-way traffic in the second as Nadal conceded just four points in four service games, and two breaks of serve were enough for the left-hander to seal his progress in one hour and 44 minutes.

Earlier on Friday, Andy Murray also moved into the last four with a three-set triumph over Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

