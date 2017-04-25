World number one Sir Andy Murray will face Bernard Tomic in the second round of the Barcelona Open after accepting a late wildcard entry to the tournament.

World number one Sir Andy Murray has accepted a late wildcard for the Barcelona Open following his early exit from the Monte Carlo Masters.

The 29-year-old suffered a third-round exit at the hands of Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas in Monte Carlo on Thursday, but will now face Australian Bernard Tomic in the second round in Barcelona.

The decision to enter the tournament will allow Murray to have more time on clay before the French Open, which begins on May 28.

Murray played his first ever professional match at the Barcelona Open in 2005, when the then 17-year-old Scot lost to Czech Republic's Jan Hernych.

The three-time Grand Slam champion won his first clay-court title in Munich in 2015 and reached the final of the French Open last year.