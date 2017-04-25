Sir Andy Murray accepts late wildcard for Barcelona Open

Andy Murray in action at the US Open on August 30, 2016
© SilverHub
World number one Sir Andy Murray will face Bernard Tomic in the second round of the Barcelona Open after accepting a late wildcard entry to the tournament.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 16:01 UK

World number one Sir Andy Murray has accepted a late wildcard for the Barcelona Open following his early exit from the Monte Carlo Masters.

The 29-year-old suffered a third-round exit at the hands of Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas in Monte Carlo on Thursday, but will now face Australian Bernard Tomic in the second round in Barcelona.

The decision to enter the tournament will allow Murray to have more time on clay before the French Open, which begins on May 28.

Murray played his first ever professional match at the Barcelona Open in 2005, when the then 17-year-old Scot lost to Czech Republic's Jan Hernych.

The three-time Grand Slam champion won his first clay-court title in Munich in 2015 and reached the final of the French Open last year.

Britain's Andy Murray reacts after beating France's Paul-Henri Mathieu during their second round match on day three of the ATP Aegon Championships tennis tournament at The Queen's Club in west London, on June 11, 2014
Read Next:
Murray happy with quick win
>
View our homepages for Andy Murray, Bernard Tomic, Jan Hernych, Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Tennis
Your Comments



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray11,690
2Serbia Novak Djokovic8,085
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,695
4Switzerland Roger Federer5,125
5Spain Rafael Nadal4,235
6Canada Milos Raonic4,165
7Japan Kei Nishikori4,010
8Croatia Marin Cilic3,565
9Austria Dominic Thiem3,385
10Belgium David Goffin2,975
11France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,915
12Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,880
13Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,870
14Lucas Pouille2,516
15United States Jack Sock2,450
16Australia Nick Kyrgios2,425
17France Gael Monfils2,410
18Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,145
19Albert Ramos-Vinolas2,135
20Pablo Carreno Busta2,025
> Full Version
 