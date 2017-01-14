Result: Gilles Muller proves too strong for Dan Evans in Apia International final

Dan Evans in action on day two of the Australian Open on January 19, 2016
© AFP
British number three Dan Evans suffers a straight-sets defeat to Gilles Muller in the final of the Apia International in Sydney.
Last Updated: Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 10:21 UK

Dan Evans has missed out on his first ATP Tour title after suffering a straight-sets defeat to Gilles Muller in the Apia International final.

The British number three had recorded four successive three-set victories to move to the brink of a maiden top-tier crown, but he ran out of steam against the big-serving Muller, who emerged as a 7-6 6-2 winner.

Muller was the dominant player throughout the 89-minute contest, with Evans winning just seven points on his opponent's serve and having to fend off two break-point opportunities in order to progress through to an opening-set tie-break.

Evans held the advantage at 4-3 but Muller played the big points well and after taking the breaker 7-5, he broke twice on the way to easing his way to the second set and the title.

Despite the defeat, Evans will move up to a career-high 51 in the world rankings but he now has less than 48 hours to prepare for his first-round match with Facundo Bagnis at the Australian Open.

