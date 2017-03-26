Milos Raonic withdraws from Miami Open with hamstring injury

Milos Raonic in action at the French Open on May 27, 2016
© Getty Images
Canada's Milos Raonic bows out of the Miami Open through injury.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 26, 2017 at 20:15 UK

Milos Raonic has withdrawn from the Miami Open with a hamstring problem.

The third-seeded Canadian wasd due to take on American qualifier Jared Donaldson in the third round of the competition, but was forced to bow out when an existing injury recurred.

"It's related to the previous injury I sustained almost four weeks ago in Delray Beach," Raonic told reporters.

"It's the same muscle in the hamstring up high. It got progressively worse after my first round. It seemed like it was not possible for me to compete today without putting myself at significant risk."

Raonic added that he will not return to action until he is "100% fit", which he expects will be at least two weeks' time.

Dan Evans in action on day two of the Australian Open on January 19, 2016
Read Next:
British pair draw qualifiers at Miami Open
>
View our homepages for Milos Raonic, Jared Donaldson, Tennis
Your Comments



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray12,005
2Serbia Novak Djokovic8,915
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,705
4Japan Kei Nishikori4,730
5Canada Milos Raonic4,480
6Switzerland Roger Federer4,305
7Spain Rafael Nadal4,145
8Austria Dominic Thiem3,465
9Croatia Marin Cilic3,420
10France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga3,310
11France Gael Monfils3,190
12Belgium David Goffin2,975
13Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,960
14Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,790
15Lucas Pouille2,456
16Australia Nick Kyrgios2,425
17United States Jack Sock2,375
18Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,190
19Pablo Carreno Busta2,025
20Alexander Zverev1,850
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 