Juan Monaco retires from professional tennis at the age of 33 after losing his three games of 2017.

Juan Monaco has announced his retirement from professional tennis after 14 years in the sport.

The 33-year-old has only played three matches in 2017, but after losing all of them he has decided that it is the right time to call it quits.

The Argentine's highest position in the world rankings was number 10 and he nabbed nine ATP Tour titles, but failed to reach the final of a Grand Slam in his career.

Announcing the news, Monaco took to his Facebook page to write: "Dear friends, dear fans, although it creates me a lot of nostalgia I am sure I am making the right decision. One wonderful and very important part of my life has arrived to the end.

"I retire from professional tennis. I leave with the satisfaction to have given all I had and I want to let you know that I enjoyed until my last match. Thanks to all of you for joining me in this wonderful trip which lasted 14 years."

Monaco also won three doubles titles his career.