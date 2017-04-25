Kim Clijsters: 'Maria Sharapova has been punished enough'

Maria Sharapova in action on day three of the Australian Open on January 20, 2016
© Getty Images
Kim Clijsters voices her support for Maria Sharapova ahead of the Russian's return from a doping ban.
Former world number one Kim Clijsters has sprung to the defence of Maria Sharapova as the Russian prepares to return from a doping ban.

The Belgian said that she supports Sharapova's wildcard inclusion in this week's Stuttgart Open because the player has "has done her time and her punishment".

Clijsters told BBC Sport: "I was disappointed and surprised when the news came out but, having been on both sides of the spectrum as a tournament director and as a player, I don't think she needs to be punished more."

Sharapova has been suspended for the last 15 months after testing positive for banned substance meldonium at last year's Australian Open.

The five-time Grand Slam champion will take on Roberta Vinci in her opening-round clash at the Stuttgart tournament.

Maria Sharapova in action against Lauren Davis during day five of the 2016 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 22, 2016
Kim Clijsters, Maria Sharapova, Roberta Vinci, Tennis
