Maria Sharapova to make return in April

Former world number one Maria Sharapova announces that she will make her comeback from a 15-month drugs ban at the Stuttgart Grand Prix in April.

Maria Sharapova has announced that she will make her professional tennis comeback at the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart in April.

The 29-year-old is currently serving a 15-month ban after testing positive for meldonium last January and will be eligible to compete again on April 26.

The Stuttgart Grand Prix begins two days before her suspension ends, meaning that the former world number one will not be able to attend the tournament until the day of her first match.

"I could not be happier to have my first match back on tour at one of my favourite tournaments. I can't wait to see all my great fans and to be back doing what I love," she told Porsche's official website.

A WTA spokeswoman added: "Maria has been offered and accepted a wild card to play at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. She will compete in the main draw on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, so this is in compliance with the rules."

Sharapova won the Stuttgart Grand Prix three years in a row between 2012 and 2014.