Maria Sharapova to make return in April

Maria Sharapova at a press conference on March 7, 2016
© Getty Images
Former world number one Maria Sharapova announces that she will make her comeback from a 15-month drugs ban at the Stuttgart Grand Prix in April.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 14:33 UK

Maria Sharapova has announced that she will make her professional tennis comeback at the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart in April.

The 29-year-old is currently serving a 15-month ban after testing positive for meldonium last January and will be eligible to compete again on April 26.

The Stuttgart Grand Prix begins two days before her suspension ends, meaning that the former world number one will not be able to attend the tournament until the day of her first match.

"I could not be happier to have my first match back on tour at one of my favourite tournaments. I can't wait to see all my great fans and to be back doing what I love," she told Porsche's official website.

A WTA spokeswoman added: "Maria has been offered and accepted a wild card to play at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. She will compete in the main draw on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, so this is in compliance with the rules."

Sharapova won the Stuttgart Grand Prix three years in a row between 2012 and 2014.

Andy Murray congratulates Novak Djokovic on winning the men's final match at the French Open on June 5, 2016
Read Next:
Andy Murray: 'Djokovic defeat tough to take'
>
View our homepages for Maria Sharapova, Tennis
Your Comments


ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray12,560
2Serbia Novak Djokovic11,780
3Canada Milos Raonic5,290
4Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,155
5Japan Kei Nishikori5,010
6France Gael Monfils3,625
7Croatia Marin Cilic3,605
8Austria Dominic Thiem3,415
9Spain Rafael Nadal3,195
10Czech Republic Tomas Berdych3,060
11Belgium David Goffin2,750
12France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,595
13Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,510
14Australia Nick Kyrgios2,460
15Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,195
16Lucas Pouille2,131
17Switzerland Roger Federer1,980
18France Richard Gasquet1,885
19United States John Isner1,850
20Croatia Ivo Karlovic1,795
> Full Version