Result: Svetlana Kuznetsova, Elina Vesnina to contest Indian Wells final

© Getty Images
Russian duo Svetlana Kuznetsova and Elina Vesnina will contest the Indian Wells Masters final after both claimed impressive wins on Friday.
Svetlana Kuznetsova has earned a place in the Indian Wells Masters final after she recorded an excellent straight-sets win over Karolina Pliskova.

The experienced Russian has enjoyed a fine week in California and she remains on course to make it third time lucky at the tournament after beating her opponent 7-6 7-6.

Both players recorded three breaks of serve in a closely-fought contest, but it was the 2007 and 2008 runner-up who held her nerve to progress through to the final.

She will now play compatriot and 14th seed Elina Vesnina, who recorded a 6-3 6-4 victory to get the better of 28th seed Kristina Mladenovic.

While Kuznetsova has won Major titles during her career, Vesnina has claimed just two WTA crowns ahead of one of the biggest matches of her career.

