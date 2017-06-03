World number one Andy Murray records a straight-sets win over Juan Martin del Potro to reach the fourth round of the French Open.

Andy Murray has produced one of his best performances of 2017 in beating Juan Martin del Potro in straight sets in the French Open third round.

The world number one has struggled for much of the year, but he was superb in dismantling former US Open champion Del Potro by a 7-6 7-5 6-0 scoreline.

There is still much work ahead of Murray as he tries to remain at the top of the world rankings, but this was a step in the right direction ahead of a meeting with either John Isner or Karen Khachanov.

The first set will go down in Roland Garros folklore as the pair battled it out for 84 minutes, with Murray going down a break early in the match before retrieving it as Del Potro served for the set.

Both players then had set points in an epic tie-break before Murray eventually edged it 10-8, and it proved decisive for the remainder of the match.

Murray failed to serve out the second set at the first time of asking but after immediately breaking the Argentine again, he moved closer to the last 16.

The third was plain sailing for the 30-year-old who had broken the spirit of his opponent, and although Del Potro almost prevented the bagel in the final game of the contest, Murray hit back to run out a deserving winner.