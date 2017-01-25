Rafael Nadal beats Milos Raonic in straight sets to reach his first Grand Slam semi-final since 2014.

Rafael Nadal has defeated Milos Raonic in straight sets at the Australian Open to qualify for his first Grand Slam semi-final since 2014.

The 30-year-old has been plagued by injuries over the last few years and has not made it beyond a quarter-final at a major since he won the French Open three years ago.

Last year he suffered a shock first-round exit in Melbourne but has steadily progressed this year as he eyes a potential final against old foe Roger Federer on Sunday.

The world number nine was made to work hard for his victory over the Canadian, saving six set points in the second set en route to a 6-4 7-6(9) 6-4 win.

Nadal now goes on to face Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov, who earlier beat David Goffin 6-3 6-2 6-4, in the semi-final, while Federer faces countryman Stanislas Wawrinka.

With sisters Venus and Serena Williams also through to the women's semi-finals, Nadal's victory means that six of the eight players remaining in the tournament are aged 30 or over.