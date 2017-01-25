Wimbledon section header

Australian Open

Result: Rafael Nadal through to Australian Open semis

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates defeating Kei Nishikori of Japan in the final match during day seven of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell at the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona on April 24, 2016
© Getty Images
Rafael Nadal beats Milos Raonic in straight sets to reach his first Grand Slam semi-final since 2014.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 13:15 UK

Rafael Nadal has defeated Milos Raonic in straight sets at the Australian Open to qualify for his first Grand Slam semi-final since 2014.

The 30-year-old has been plagued by injuries over the last few years and has not made it beyond a quarter-final at a major since he won the French Open three years ago.

Last year he suffered a shock first-round exit in Melbourne but has steadily progressed this year as he eyes a potential final against old foe Roger Federer on Sunday.

The world number nine was made to work hard for his victory over the Canadian, saving six set points in the second set en route to a 6-4 7-6(9) 6-4 win.

Nadal now goes on to face Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov, who earlier beat David Goffin 6-3 6-2 6-4, in the semi-final, while Federer faces countryman Stanislas Wawrinka.

With sisters Venus and Serena Williams also through to the women's semi-finals, Nadal's victory means that six of the eight players remaining in the tournament are aged 30 or over.

Captain of Great Britain Leon Smith celebrates after the win between Jamie Murray and Andy Murray of Great Britain against Nicolas Mahut and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France during Day Two of the World Group Quarter Final Davis Cup match between Great Britain
Read Next:
Smith: 'Murray may still play in Davis Cup'
>
View our homepages for Rafael Nadal, Milos Raonic, Roger Federer, Grigor Dimitrov, David Goffin, Stanislas Wawrinka, Serena Williams, Tennis
Your Comments


ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray12,560
2Serbia Novak Djokovic11,780
3Canada Milos Raonic5,290
4Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,155
5Japan Kei Nishikori5,010
6France Gael Monfils3,625
7Croatia Marin Cilic3,605
8Austria Dominic Thiem3,415
9Spain Rafael Nadal3,195
10Czech Republic Tomas Berdych3,060
11Belgium David Goffin2,750
12France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,505
13Australia Nick Kyrgios2,460
14Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,350
15Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,135
16Lucas Pouille2,131
17Switzerland Roger Federer1,980
18France Richard Gasquet1,885
19United States John Isner1,850
20United States Jack Sock1,810
> Full Version