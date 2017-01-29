Wimbledon section header

Roger Federer: 'I would have been happy to draw with Rafael Nadal'

Roger Federer in action at the Australian Open on January 26, 2017
Roger Federer says that he would have been happy to share the Australian Open title with Rafael Nadal.
Australian Open champion Roger Federer has paid tribute to Rafael Nadal after defeating the Spaniard in the final of this year's tournament.

The Swiss saw off his opponent 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 to claim his fifth Melbourne title, but admitted that he would have been happy with a draw if stalemates were possible in tennis.

"Tennis is a tough sport," Federer told reporters. "There are no draws. If there were I would have been happy to accept one tonight and share it with Rafa.

"Everybody says they work very hard - I do the same - but I try not to shout about it. I'd like to thank my team. It's been a different last six months. I didn't think I'd make it but here I am."

Federer, whose last major title success was Wimbledon in 2012, has now won 18 Grand Slams during his illustrious career.

Rafael Nadal celebrates reaching the final of the Australian Open on January 27, 2017
