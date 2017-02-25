John Hardie ruled out of Six Nations

Scotland's John Hardie is ruled out of the Six Nations games with England and Italy through injury.

Scotland flanker John Hardie will miss the remainder of the Six Nations campaign after picking up a knee injury in the win over Wales.

The Edinburgh back-rower played less than half an hour of the Dark Blues' 29-13 victory at Murrayfield.

A Scottish Rugby Union spokesman confirmed that Hardie will be "out for several weeks", but winger Tommy Seymour has recovered from a rib injury sustained when scoring the first try against Wales.

Scotland are already without captain Greig Laidlaw for the remainder of the tournament, while forward Josh Strauss will play no part in the games against England and Italy next month.

Vern Cotter's side will be chasing a first Triple Crown since 1990 when they face England in a fortnight's time.