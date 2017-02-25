Six Nations
Feb 25, 2017 at 2.25pm UK
Scotland
29-13
Wales
Seymour (43'), Visser (66')
FT
Williams (22')

Vern Cotter eyeing Twickenham Six Nations victory

Scotland's coach Vern Cotter smiles before the rugby union test match between France and Scotland at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 5, 2015
© Getty Images
Vern Cotter claims that his Scotland team are "on a roll" ahead of the Six Nations clash with England.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 26, 2017 at 13:35 UK

Scotland head coach Vern Cotter has admitted that his team are "on a roll" as they prepare to take on reigning Six Nations Champions England at Twickenham.

The Scots have won two of their three games in this year's tournament and ended a 10-year wait for a win over Wales with a 29-13 victory at Murrayfield.

While Cotter admits that beating an England side looking for back-to-back Grand Slams will be difficult, the Kiwi is bullish about his side's chances of beating the auld enemy.

"We're on a roll. We know how hard Twickenham is. It may be the record game for England. There'll be a lot of things to play for, I think," Cotter told reporters.

"It's been a while since we've been here talking about a win over Wales, so hats off to the players. We weren't particularly well-positioned at half-time but the players adjusted well in the second half.

"The boys did really well. They realised they were watching Wales play rather than playing themselves."

If England beat Italy at Twickenham, Eddie Jones's men will be looking to equal New Zealand's record of 18 consecutive Test wins with victory in the Calcutta Cup clash on March 11.

Vern Cotter, Head Coach of Scotland looks on prior to the 2015 Rugby World Cup Quarter Final match between Australia and Scotland at Twickenham Stadium on October 18, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Read Next:
Barclay to captain much-changed Scotland
>
View our homepages for Vern Cotter, Rugby Union
Your Comments
More Scotland News
Vern Cotter, Head Coach of Scotland looks on prior to the 2015 Rugby World Cup Quarter Final match between Australia and Scotland at Twickenham Stadium on October 18, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Vern Cotter eyeing Twickenham Six Nations victory
 Scotland's flanker John Hardie is pictured before the rugby union test match between France and Scotland at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on September 5, 2015.
John Hardie ruled out of Six Nations
 Sam Warburton of Wales looks on during the RBS Six Nations match between Scotland and Wales at Murrayfield Stadium on February 15, 2015
Sam Warburton: 'Wales are playing for pride in final Six Nations games'
Barclay to captain much-changed ScotlandJosh Strauss ruled out of Six NationsScotland skipper Laidlaw out of Six NationsSexton ruled out of Six Nations openerGatland unhappy with Gregor Townsend snub
Ross Ford eyes Scotland cap recordCotter: 'Scotland must not seek revenge against Australia'Ross Ford to win 100th Scotland capVern Cotter to take over MontpellierSix Nations start date 'to remain unchanged'
> Scotland Homepage
More Wales News
Vern Cotter, Head Coach of Scotland looks on prior to the 2015 Rugby World Cup Quarter Final match between Australia and Scotland at Twickenham Stadium on October 18, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Vern Cotter eyeing Twickenham Six Nations victory
 Scotland's flanker John Hardie is pictured before the rugby union test match between France and Scotland at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on September 5, 2015.
John Hardie ruled out of Six Nations
 Sam Warburton of Wales looks on during the RBS Six Nations match between Scotland and Wales at Murrayfield Stadium on February 15, 2015
Sam Warburton: 'Wales are playing for pride in final Six Nations games'
Barclay to captain much-changed ScotlandNorth recalled by Wales for Scotland clashEddie Jones hails "gritty" England performanceTeam News: Two changes apiece for Wales, EnglandTom Wood a doubt for Wales clash
Eddie Jones: 'England must redeem themselves'Watson ruled out of Six Nations openerJones replaces Warburton as Wales captainWarburton 'to relinquish Wales captaincy'World Rugby "disappointed" by North treatment
> Wales Homepage



Aviva Premiership TablePPTS
1Saracens1653
2Wasps1552
3Exeter Chiefs1650
4Bath Rugby1546
5Leicester Tigers1646
6Northampton Saints1639
7Harlequins1637
8Newcastle Falcons1636
9Gloucester Rugby1534
10Sale Sharks1629
11Worcester Warriors1618
12Bristol Rugby1513
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 