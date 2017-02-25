Vern Cotter claims that his Scotland team are "on a roll" ahead of the Six Nations clash with England.

The Scots have won two of their three games in this year's tournament and ended a 10-year wait for a win over Wales with a 29-13 victory at Murrayfield.

While Cotter admits that beating an England side looking for back-to-back Grand Slams will be difficult, the Kiwi is bullish about his side's chances of beating the auld enemy.

"We're on a roll. We know how hard Twickenham is. It may be the record game for England. There'll be a lot of things to play for, I think," Cotter told reporters.

"It's been a while since we've been here talking about a win over Wales, so hats off to the players. We weren't particularly well-positioned at half-time but the players adjusted well in the second half.

"The boys did really well. They realised they were watching Wales play rather than playing themselves."

If England beat Italy at Twickenham, Eddie Jones's men will be looking to equal New Zealand's record of 18 consecutive Test wins with victory in the Calcutta Cup clash on March 11.