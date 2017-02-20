West Bromwich Albion are to follow in the steps of Watford and Crystal Palace by featuring in a behind-the-scenes documentary for American TV.

Premier League side West Bromwich Albion are to feature in a month-long documentary series on American television, it has been revealed.

The four-part show is being put together by production company Goalhanger Films and follows the Baggies behind-the-scenes at their training ground.

US broadcaster NBC will air the documentary which explores life as a top-flight club in English football, following in the steps of London sides Watford and Crystal Palace who were also monitored for a similar project.

Producer Tony Pastor told Albion's official website: "We are really looking forward to this venture with West Bromwich Albion. "It's an exciting time to be at the club and we can already tell after one day of filming that we have a special series in the making."

The first 30-minute long episode, narrated by Gary Lineker, will be aired in the US on March 5.