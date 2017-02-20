General view of The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion

West Bromwich Albion subject of new American TV documentary

General views of the ground the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United at The Hawthorns on April 26, 2014
© Getty Images
West Bromwich Albion are to follow in the steps of Watford and Crystal Palace by featuring in a behind-the-scenes documentary for American TV.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 20, 2017 at 21:07 UK

Premier League side West Bromwich Albion are to feature in a month-long documentary series on American television, it has been revealed.

The four-part show is being put together by production company Goalhanger Films and follows the Baggies behind-the-scenes at their training ground.

US broadcaster NBC will air the documentary which explores life as a top-flight club in English football, following in the steps of London sides Watford and Crystal Palace who were also monitored for a similar project.

Producer Tony Pastor told Albion's official website: "We are really looking forward to this venture with West Bromwich Albion. "It's an exciting time to be at the club and we can already tell after one day of filming that we have a special series in the making."

The first 30-minute long episode, narrated by Gary Lineker, will be aired in the US on March 5.

A topless Gary Lineker is paraded by Leicester City fans on May 7, 2016
