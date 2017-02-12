General view of The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion

Ben Foster: 'West Bromwich Albion are aiming for 50 points'

Ben Foster in action for West Brom on October 25, 2014
© Getty Images
West Bromwich Albion are aiming to reach 50 points to ensure a top-half Premier League finish, goalkeeper Ben Foster has revealed.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 19:32 UK

West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Ben Foster has revealed that his side are aiming for 50 points and a top-half Premier League finish.

The Baggies cemented their place in the top 10 of the league with a 2-2 draw at West Ham United on Saturday, which put them five points clear of ninth-placed Stoke City.

Foster told Sky Sports News: "The target now for us is 50 points and a top-half finish. That would be a very good season for us.

"We'd like to get to 40 points as soon as possible. Once we've got past 40 we can really push on and get to 50 points for the first time."

West Brom finished 14th in the league last season with 43 points, six above the relegation zone.

Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
Read Next:
Pulis angry with "disgraceful" Shawcross leak
>
View our homepages for Ben Foster, Football
Your Comments
More West Bromwich Albion News
Ben Foster in action for West Brom on October 25, 2014
Ben Foster: 'West Bromwich Albion are aiming for 50 points'
 Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
Tony Pulis angry with "disgraceful" Ryan Shawcross leak
 Andy Carroll in action during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United on April 30, 2016
Team News: Andy Carroll misses out for West Ham United
Result: Evans rescues a point for West BromHughes: 'Pulis called Shawcross a loser'Allan Nyom calls for AFCON to be movedChris Brunt signs new West Brom dealShawcross slams West Brom over Berahino
Ighalo: 'I wanted to stay in England'Hughes bemoans timing of Berahino ban newsPulis explains Hughes handshake snubResult: West Brom claim narrow win over StokeTeam News: Berahino on bench against Baggies
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
3Arsenal25155554282650
4Liverpool25147454302449
5Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand