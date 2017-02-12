West Bromwich Albion are aiming to reach 50 points to ensure a top-half Premier League finish, goalkeeper Ben Foster has revealed.

The Baggies cemented their place in the top 10 of the league with a 2-2 draw at West Ham United on Saturday, which put them five points clear of ninth-placed Stoke City.

Foster told Sky Sports News: "The target now for us is 50 points and a top-half finish. That would be a very good season for us.

"We'd like to get to 40 points as soon as possible. Once we've got past 40 we can really push on and get to 50 points for the first time."

West Brom finished 14th in the league last season with 43 points, six above the relegation zone.