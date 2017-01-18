James Ellington vows to bounce back from his "horrific accident", which left him with a suspected broken leg in two places and teammate Nigel Levine with a broken pelvis.

Great Britain Olympic sprinter James Ellington has thanked the public for their support after being involved in a motorbike accident with teammate Nigel Levine in Spain.

The pair collided head-on with a car and were taken to hospital on Tuesday evening, leaving Ellington with a suspected broken leg in two places and Levine with a broken pelvis.

Ellington, who was part of a British Athletics group taking part in warm-weather training, admits to being unsure how is still alive following the ordeal, which he claims came as a result of an oncoming vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road.

"Overwhelmed and truly touched by everyone's messages and support, I truly am blessed as I do not know how me or my training partner Nigel are still alive," he said on Instagram. "Me and [Levine] are both strong characters and will be looking to bounce back from this horrific accident."

Ellington and Levine are waiting to find out just how serious their respective injuries are, with both athletes now requiring significant rehabilitation.