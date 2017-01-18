British sprinters James Ellington and Nigel Levine are seriously injured in a motorbike accident in Tenerife.

British Olympic sprinters James Ellington and Nigel Levine have been hospitalised after suffering a motorbike accident while at a warm-weather training camp in Tenerife.

The pair are "conscious and stable" after reportedly colliding head-on with a car, which was driving on the wrong side of the road, while steering around a bend on their way back from a training session.

According to the Daily Mail, there are reports that European champion Ellington has suffered a double leg break and a possible broken pelvis, which could end his career, while Levine may also have broken his pelvis.

A statement from a British Athletics spokesman read: "Regretfully we can confirm that James Ellington and Nigel Levine have sustained injuries following a road accident in Tenerife on Tuesday evening.

"Both athletes are receiving medical treatment and are conscious and stable. British Athletics medical staff are with the athletes and liaising with hospital staff over their treatment.

"We are in communication with their family members in the UK and will be keeping them informed of the situation. We will not be releasing further information on the severity of their injuries at the present time."

Both Ellington and Levine are part of the British relay teams.