Outgoing Liverpool chief executive Ian Ayre reveals that the Premier League's top clubs are 'debating' a move to sell the rights to their own games.

The largest teams in the Premier League are reportedly in discussions about a move that would see each club sell the TV rights to their own games.

Presently, the Premier League sells rights for the entire league domestically and internationally, with revenues split among clubs depending on league position.

According to The Times, outgoing Liverpool chief executive Ian Ayre has revealed that the top clubs are still 'debating' whether to break away from the collective arrangement before a new deal begins in the 2019-20 season.

"I think the Premier League is the beacon of success for all league football," he said. "The equalities that exist in it are right to a degree, as is the way it's governed - I'm talking about the Premier League rather than English football.

"I was supposedly very outspoken early on in my time here about whether the bigger brands in English football should share a bigger part of the spoils. I still believe that is true. At that time, I also said I thought that not doing that would have some effect on the decline of English football in Europe - that's coming to pass.

"It's something to look at and it's something that is still being debated within English football."

The current deal is worth a combined £10.4 billion to Premier League clubs over three years.