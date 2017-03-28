Morecambe wages paid late again

League Two outfit Morecambe fail to pay players and staff on time for the third time this season.

The Shrimps' season has been blighted by financial uncertainty off the pitch, with a dispute between Italian businessman Joseph Cala and Brazilian businessman Diego Lemos over who owns the club having been taken to court.

Graham Burnard, who claims to be the club's current owner, told BBC Radio Lancashire that the delay in wages was caused by an international bank transfer arriving late.

Players and staff have already had wages from October and January arrive late this season, with manager Jim Bentley previously quoted as saying: "You can only lean on people's good will for so long."

Despite their problems off the pitch, Morecambe have no danger of being relegated this season and currently sit 13 points clear off the dropzone with seven games remaining.