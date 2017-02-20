Cowdenbeath confirm that they have suspended Dean Brett for gambling on football matches, including betting on his own team to lose matches in which he played.

The 24-year-old is being investigated by the Scottish Football Association over the alleged 2,787 bets he placed over the last five years.

A club statement read: "Recently Dean Brett was the subject of a complaint to the SFA regarding comments made on his Twitter account. Following a hearing, a suspension is now to be imposed on him.

"On investigating that complaint it became obvious to the SFA from his Twitter comments that Dean was also betting on football matches, which as a professional footballer in Scotland is not permitted at all. The SFA then advised they would likely take further action once they had sourced a report from the Gambling Commission.

"The Gambling Commission report confirms betting activity since season 2011/12. This involves some 2787 bets covering 6369 matches. Most concerning of all these figures include 65 bets on matches in which Cowdenbeath FC were involved and crucially that on eight occasions bets were placed on Cowdenbeath to lose a match - five of the bets involved matches in which Dean was playing.

"Once this information was to hand the manager and chairman met with Dean last Thursday and Dean was suspended on full pay pending a club disciplinary hearing this week as per the club's disciplinary code of practice."

Brett has spent the entirety of his senior career so far with Cowdenbeath, who are currently bottom of Scottish League Two.