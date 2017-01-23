Cowdenbeath midfielder David Robertson retires from football after a judge rules that he raped a woman in 2011.

Cowdenbeath midfielder David Robertson has confirmed his retirement from football, one week after a judge ruled that he had raped a woman in January 2011.

The 30-year-old and fellow footballer David Goodwillie were ordered to pay £100,000 in damages to Denise Clair, who claims that the pair raped her when they were teammates at Dundee United six years ago.

Robertson and Goodwillie never faced a criminal trial after the Crown decided not to prosecute, but last week judge Lord Armstrong ruled that they had taken "advantage of the pursuer when she was vulnerable through an excessive intake of alcohol".

In a statement on its website, Cowdenbeath said: "Cowdenbeath FC advises that David Robertson has retired from professional football. Chairman Donald Findlay said, 'I wish to thank David for all his hard work during his stay at Central Park'."

Goodwillie, who plans to appeal the decision, has been indefinitely suspended by his current club Plymouth Argyle.