Arsenal owner 'invests £85m in vineyard'

Arsenal's US majority shareholder Stan Kroenke takes his seat before the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium in London on February 23, 2013
Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke invests a reported £85m in a French vineyard.
Friday, January 6, 2017

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke has reportedly invested £85m in a French vineyard.

The Gunners' majority shareholder is said to have "shocked the close-knit Burgundy wine world" with his decision to take a majority stake in the Bonneau du Martray vineyard.

The estate has been run by the Le Bault de La Moriniere family for almost 200 years and produces grands crus wines, reported to be a favourite of the Queen.

A statement from the family said: "We are very happy to have struck this partnership with Stan Kroenke and his team, which will allow us to strengthen our international presence even more."

Kroenke - also owner of NFL side the St Louis Rams and MLS outfit Colorado Rapids - already has two vineyards in California.

A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
