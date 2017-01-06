Arsenal owner 'invests £85m in vineyard'

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke invests a reported £85m in a French vineyard.

The Gunners' majority shareholder is said to have "shocked the close-knit Burgundy wine world" with his decision to take a majority stake in the Bonneau du Martray vineyard.

The estate has been run by the Le Bault de La Moriniere family for almost 200 years and produces grands crus wines, reported to be a favourite of the Queen.

A statement from the family said: "We are very happy to have struck this partnership with Stan Kroenke and his team, which will allow us to strengthen our international presence even more."

Kroenke - also owner of NFL side the St Louis Rams and MLS outfit Colorado Rapids - already has two vineyards in California.