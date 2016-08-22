The Queen congratulates Team GB athletes

The Queen offers her "warmest congratulations" to Team GB's athletes following their record medal haul at the Rio Olympics.

The Queen has offered her congratulations to Great Britain's Olympic team following their record medal haul in Rio de Janeiro this summer.

Team GB comfortably surpassed their medal target in Brazil and even improved upon their home performance in London four years ago to make this summer's Games their most successful ever.

Britain's tally of 67 medals left them second in the medal table behind only USA, which The Queen described as a "remarkable achievement".

"I offer my warmest congratulations to the athletes of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the Commonwealth for their success at this year's Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro," she said in a statement.

"The outstanding performance of Team GB reflects the talent and hard work of the athletes and their support teams. I send my best wishes to all those who contributed to this remarkable achievement."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry added in a separate statement: "London 2012 was a hard act to follow, but you have made the entire country proud of everything you have accomplished. We all know that this success does not come easy and is the culmination of years of hard work, passionate commitment, sheer grit and determination."

Britain also won gold medals in a wider range of sports than any other country at Rio.