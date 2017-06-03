Phil Mickelson withdraws from US Open

Phil Mickelson opts out of this year's US Open in order to attend his daughter's high school graduation.

Phil Mickelson has decided to skip the US Open later this month in order to attend his daughter's high school graduation.

The first round of the Major in Wisconsin falls on June 15, the same day that Amanda Mickelson is due to graduate from Pacific Ridge School in California.

"As I look back on life, this is a moment I'll always cherish and be glad I was present," Mickelson told the New York Times. "There's no greater joy as a parent."

Amanda was born a day after Mickelson lost his final-round duel with Payne Stewart in the US Open in 1999.

The US Open remains the only Major that has eluded Mickelson in his pursuit of a career Slam.