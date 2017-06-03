Phil Mickelson withdraws from US Open

Phil Mickelson during the final round of The Masters on April 12, 2015
© Getty Images
Phil Mickelson opts out of this year's US Open in order to attend his daughter's high school graduation.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 22:10 UK

Phil Mickelson has decided to skip the US Open later this month in order to attend his daughter's high school graduation.

The first round of the Major in Wisconsin falls on June 15, the same day that Amanda Mickelson is due to graduate from Pacific Ridge School in California.

"As I look back on life, this is a moment I'll always cherish and be glad I was present," Mickelson told the New York Times. "There's no greater joy as a parent."

Amanda was born a day after Mickelson lost his final-round duel with Payne Stewart in the US Open in 1999.

The US Open remains the only Major that has eluded Mickelson in his pursuit of a career Slam.

Dustin Johnson of the United States poses with the winner's trophy after winning the US Open at Oakmont Country Club on June 19, 2016
Read Next:
Golf's top stars hit out at US Open controversy
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Phil Mickelson, Payne Stewart, Golf
Your Comments



Golf on LockerDome
 