Sam Saunders joint-leads the Genesis Open standings after a second day of disruption, with Jhonattan Vegas also on seven under at the end of play.

Jhonattan Vegas and Sam Saunders lead the way at the Genesis Open after a second day of bad weather disrupted play at the Riviera County Club.

A number of players were unable to complete their first round on Thursday, with matters failing to improve today as play was brought to a halt early on following high winds and heavy rain.

Play had been under threat from the first tee-off, but several groups were able to finish their round and the event is still expected to conclude on Sunday afternoon.

Saunders, who carded 64 in the first round to lead the way overnight, ended the session on seven under alongside Vegas, while Jason Kokrak is one shot further back at six under thanks to three birdies across 10 holes.

Ten players are tied at four under, meanwhile, with play scheduled to get back under way early on Saturday morning.