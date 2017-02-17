Arnold Palmer's grandson leads Genesis Open

Sam Saunders, the grandson of Arnold Palmer, holds a two-stroke advantage after the opening round of the Genesis Open.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 17, 2017 at 09:06 UK

Sam Saunders, the grandson of the late golfing legend Arnold Palmer, holds a two-shot lead after the first round of the Genesis Open at the Riviera Country Club in California.

The 29-year-old - participating in the tournament after being invited by a sponsor - carded a bogey-free round of 64 to lead the way on a day which saw play delayed due to fog and a number of competitors unable to complete their first round.

A five-way tie for second includes Dustin Johnson, who is aiming to end the week as world number one, while Phil Mickelson and Ireland's Padraig Harrington are a stroke further back.

Adam Scott and Luke Donald carded a round of 68, with England's Justin Rose and Paul Casey both on two-under.

Play resumes later today when the likes of current world number one Jason Day will complete their opening round.

View our homepages for Arnold Palmer, Sam Saunders, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington, Luke Donald, Justin Rose, Paul Casey, Jason Day, Golf
Your Comments