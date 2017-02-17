Arnold Palmer's grandson leads Genesis Open

Sam Saunders, the grandson of Arnold Palmer, holds a two-stroke advantage after the opening round of the Genesis Open.

Sam Saunders, the grandson of the late golfing legend Arnold Palmer, holds a two-shot lead after the first round of the Genesis Open at the Riviera Country Club in California.

The 29-year-old - participating in the tournament after being invited by a sponsor - carded a bogey-free round of 64 to lead the way on a day which saw play delayed due to fog and a number of competitors unable to complete their first round.

A five-way tie for second includes Dustin Johnson, who is aiming to end the week as world number one, while Phil Mickelson and Ireland's Padraig Harrington are a stroke further back.

Adam Scott and Luke Donald carded a round of 68, with England's Justin Rose and Paul Casey both on two-under.

Play resumes later today when the likes of current world number one Jason Day will complete their opening round.