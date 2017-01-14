Justin Thomas hits a second-round 64 to reach the halfway stage of the Sony Open with a five-shot advantage over the chasing pack.

On Thursday, the American joined a select group pf players to hit 59 on the PGA Tour and while he could not repeat that effort 24 hours later, seven birdies and an eagle helped strengthen his bid at the top of the leaderboard.

Compatriot Gary Woodland is in second place, while Hudson Swafford, Justin Rose and Zach Johnson sit a further two shots back in a tie for third spot.

Seven players - including Scotland's Russell Knox and USA's Webb Simpson - remain in contention in a share of sixth position, while Jordan Spieth is in a group of players in 13th place and nine shots off the lead.

However, several big names missed the cut in Hawaii, with Jimmy Walker, Jason Dufner and Brandt Snedeker all failing to make the weekend.